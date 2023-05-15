0
Dzifa Gomashie thanks delegates, party faithful after victory

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: Leo Nelson

Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the incumbent member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ketu South constituency.

This follows her landslide victory in the party's parliamentary primary in which she polled 1,545 votes to beat her closest contender, Foga Desdeddy Nukunu who secured 945 votes.

A third contender, Jim Yao Morti obtained 26 votes.

2,546 delegates voted in the primary in the the NDC stronghold, otherwise known as it's 'world bank'.

In a victory speech, the former actress and deputy Creative Arts Minister thanked all delegates, party faithful and executives for their immense support to her over the years and the confidence reposed in her to have retained her as the party's parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general election.

She promised to work even harder when voted back into parliament.

