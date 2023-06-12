Dzifa Gomashie tours flood hit areas in Ketu South

The MP said she was mobilising to get some interim support for the affected households

Source: GNA

Member of Parliament (MP) of Ketu South, Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie has visited some flood-hit areas in the constituency.

Her visit follows recent heavy rains in the area that left scores of homes in and around Aflao, Agbozume and Klikor inundated by flood waters.



The situation has brought economic activities to a standstill, as many of the local folks are put under personal restriction in their homes unable to go out, a situation which is taking a toll on their livelihoods.



Footpaths leading to the market and the Klikor- Agbozume towns were heavily flooded, making the already deplorable area unmotorable.



Many people in these affected areas are full of anxiety as they anticipate more rain in the coming days, especially this June.



Currently, the Ketu South section of the Keta lagoon basin and other lagoons and small rivers surrounding the three traditional areas, Aflao, Some and Klikor, have started experiencing an overflow, threatening the residents along the banks.

Madam Gomashie told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the tour that, per her assessment, Agbozume had been the worst hit by the floods.



She observed that many households have been taken over by the floods.



“I visited the three traditional areas, beginning from Agbozume, Klikor and Aflao – by my assessment, Agbozume is the worst hit. Many households have been taken over by the rainwater and water from the lagoon – it’s disheartening, the MP lamented.



She called for a swift response from the relevant institutions, especially the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to ensure that the situation was brought under control.



“I understand that this situation is perennial and occurs every rainy season. I think all of us should put our shoulders to the wheel to find a lasting solution to the problem.

There should be proper drainage systems in place, and people should be mindful of where they site their buildings, not on water ways. I think with some of these measures in place, we can avert these situations in the future,” she said.



The MP said she was mobilising to get some interim support for the affected households while efforts were being made to find a permanent solution to the problem.



Meanwhile, Mr Mawufemor Kofi Folivi, Assemblyman for Agbozume North Electoral Area, told the GNA that, officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) had visited the area to assess the situation and to collect data on the affected communities to see what form of assistance to offer the people in the interim.



The MP was accompanied on the tour by some NDC constituency executives and some well-meaning individuals from the municipality.