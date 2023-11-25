Dzodze Police arrests three suspects behind recent highway armed robbery attacks

Some officers of the Ghana Police service

The Dzodze District Police Command has arrested some three persons suspected to be behind the recent armed robbery attacks in communities and towns along Dzodze to Ho Highway.

Few days ago, a message was circulated on a social media platform, WhatsApp advising travelers on the Dzodze-Tadzewu-Ho Highway to be circumspect and possibly avoid night travels on the road to avoid armed robbery attacks.



A communiqué issued Friday, November 24 by Superintendent of Police (Supt) Christian Dogbatse, the Dzodze District Police Commander, said the Police undertook an operation the previous day to make the arrests and announced that an identification parade would be held for the suspects on Saturday.

“As part of investigations, the Police would be conducting identification parade with the suspects on Saturday, 25th November 2023 at 1200hours at the Dzodze Police Station.



“Any member of the public, who might have fallen victim to armed robbery recently on our highways or other locations around Dzodze are requested to report on the said date and time to identify their attackers for further action,” the communiqué concluded.