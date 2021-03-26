Dzodze water situation worsens, Weatherboard Chairman threatens to resign

Residence walk long distances to get access to water to wash

Source: Akpabli Daniel Yao, Contributor

Goal 6 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) adopted by all United Nations Member states in 2015 seeks to tackles the need for clean potable water by 2030 but the challenge of getting potable water to residents of Dzodze in the Ketu North capital and its adjoining villages in the Volta Region is becoming worse on a daily basis as most residents rely on the only dam, which is almost dried up, for survival.

Water is said to be colourless and odourless but the brownish water from the Dzodze dam (Kplikpa) has been the only source of potable water to most residents in the Municipal capital and other adjoining communities.



Some resident who spoke to the Finder Reporter when visited in the dam lamented bitterly as they narrated the ordeal they go through on daily basis to get water for their domestic chores.



Madam Comfort Ahiakpa, from Dzodze Seklekorpe, said, she and others have to cover several kilometres to the dam to either wash their clothes or fetch some home for other domestic chores as all residents suffer so much to even get drinking water.



She noted that the only pipe in the town is not functioning for some years now but nothing is done to fix it.





Madam Beauty Torve from Dzodze Keyime, Jesika Kanaga, Bless Ahiadorme and others spoke to at the dam also lamented bitterly at how the “brownish” coloured water in the dam is the only available source of water to them as well as others in the community.



They noted that they go to the extent of drinking from the dam when they do not have money to buy sachet water for consumption.



They further called on authorities to act swiftly in addressing the challenge before the area suffer any disease outbreak.





Mr Christian Abofra (Daddiesco), Waterboard Chairman, described the situation as very bad but attributed the situation to failure on the part of the government to pay during the free water initiative era making the condition very worse.



“We have been working smoothly before the government initiative of free water policy. If the government should have paid us at least half of the money, we wouldn’t have been where we are now. I heard some villages were paid something by my checks shows that the money did not reflect in their various accounts. I am the chairman of all the chairmen of the various water boards so I get all information from other communities as well” he lamented.



He explained that his outfit has made several follow-ups to the regional directors in Ho together with some Chief from Dzodze but all effort to help address the situations proved futile.

He also noted that aside from the inability of the government to fulfil their financial commitment to the board, residents misused the water during the days when the government’s initiative of free water is rolling.







He said the work as the chairman of the water board is more voluntary hence he can resign when things are not going the way he expected it.



He touted his achievement as the current chairman but said, he did many of the duties from his own pocket as a citizen and resident of the municipality.