E-Levy Scrapping: How do you feel after fighting, insulting us? - Sam George mocks Majority

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has teased his colleagues from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's announcement that he will abolish the E-Levy if he becomes the president in 2024.

According to him, he was amused by the reaction of the NPP MPs who applauded Dr. Bawumia's lecture on February 7, 2024, where he made the announcement.



He said that the NPP MPs were contradicting themselves, as they had supported and passed the E-Levy bill in March 2022, despite the opposition and protest from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs.



It can be recalled that the E-Levy, at the time of its passage, faced tussles between the Majority and Minority sides of parliament.



Whereas the Minority advanced arguments against the passage of the bill, and at a point walked out of parliament to register their disapproval of the levy, the Majority side, however, made counter arguments supporting the bill and eventually voted for its passage in March 2022.



Barely two years later, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in a lecture on February 7, 2024, noted that should he be voted into office as president, he will cancel the controversial E-Levy.

The Ningo-Prampram MP, in a post on X on February 10, 2024, stated that he wondered how the NPP MPs felt after fighting and insulting the NDC MPs over the E-Levy.



“I have a question to ask my Colleague NPP MPs who were sitting in the UPSA Hall yesterday and clapping vigorously for the comical performance of Dr @MBawumia.



“How do you all feel after fighting the NDC MPs and walking out and insulting us over the e-Levy? Now Bawumia says you all are short-sighted and not critical in your thinking and analysis. He says your arguments and debates in favour of e-Levy are all bogus and useless,” the tweet stated.



He continued that “... And you were clapping yesterday? Or you were not paying attention? Like I am trying to understand how you must be feeling. Anyway, Ken Ofori-Atta is still the Finance Minister after all your complaints.”



What Bawumia said about scrapping taxes

Taxes on gambling will be scrapped under my administration. There will be no emissions tax under my administration. 15% tax on electricity will be abolished by 2025 if it’s still on our administration.



Government introduced the gambling tax of 10% on all winnings in 2023, the 15% VAT on electricity in January 2024 awaiting implementation, and the emissions levy for engine vehicles from February 2024.



