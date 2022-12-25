1
Menu
News

E-Levy would've been 'successful' If you had listened to Ghanaians - Opanyin Agyekum to Govt

Video Archive
Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Dean of the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opanyin Agyekum says government would've achieved its target as far as the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (e-levy) is concerned had it headed to earlier calls from Ghanaians to reduce it.

The government had earlier proposed a rate of 1.75%. However, after a massive pushback, the government adjusted it downward to 1.5% on electronic transfers. Despite the adjustment, the government claims it has not been able to meet its target.

Subsequently, in its 2023 budget, the government reduced it further to 1%.

Listen to Opanyin Agyekum's reaction on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo