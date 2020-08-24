Religion

E.P Church Moderator-elect urges Christians to eschew division, ethnocentrism

Rev. Dr Lt.Col Divine Agbeko (Rtd)

Rev. Dr Lt.Col Divine Agbeko (Rtd), the Moderator-elect of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana at the weekend called on Christians to break the walls of division, classification, tribalism and ethnocentrism.

"Let us affirm our unity as a people of God in unity with Christ Jesus," he said.



Rev. Dr Lt.Col. Agbeko made the call in his acceptance speech when he was elected Moderator of the Church at the Ninth General Assembly meeting in Ho at the weekend.



He polled 126 votes to beat two other contestants, Rev. Dr Brigit Ben-Niamah, who had 36 votes and Rev. S.K. Tetteh who polled three votes.



He appealed to both the clergy and laity to work in tandem with each other, adding "let us all contribute our love and care for the good, growth, investment and development of both Church and country."



The Moderator-elect said the Church, like any other human institution, had its limitations to solve all its problems.



"Do not reconcile with failure and mediocrity or negative Christian praxis," he advised.

Rev. Dr Agbeko assured Christians that they could come out of difficulties with unity, love and God's blessing.



The Moderator-elect said he was humbled by the new wind that had blown and created a new mood for him and the Church, which had been in anxious expectation of a new leader.



He paid glowing tribute to his predecessors, who he said significantly contributed to the history and making what the Church was today.



He thanked the commissioners for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to run an open-door administration.



Rev. Dr Agbeko, who is 57 years old, a native of Adaklu-Ahunda, was one time the Deputy Director of Religious Affairs of the Ghana Armed Forces and married with four children.

