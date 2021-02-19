E. P. Church Moderator to be buried on February 27

The late Very Rev. Dr Seth Senyo Agidi

The mortal remains of the late Very Rev. Dr Seth Senyo Agidi, the immediate past Moderator of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana would be laid to rest on February 27, this year.

The Very Rev. Dr Agidi died at the Ho Teaching Hospital on October 10, 2020.



The interment would take place at the Ho Kpodzi Missionary cemetery after a burial service at the E.P. Church Dela Cathedral at Ho Kpodzi.



This was contained in a letter addressed to Presbytery Moderators of the Church and signed by Rev. Dr Emmanuel Kobla Amey, Clerk of the General Assembly of the Church.



The letter said the body would lie in state on February 26, 2021, followed by the reading of tributes.



It said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church would be represented at the burial service only by members of the General Assembly Executive Council, all Pastors serving in the Ho East and Ho West Presbyteries of the Church, Dumedefor and Ho Kpodzi Church Choirs.



"As much as possible, the Church is bent on minimising the spread of the COVID-19 and wishes strongly to discourage travelling to and from Ho for the funeral," the letter said.

It said there were arrangements to telecast the burial service live on Ghana Television.



The letter reminded all congregations to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols as directed by President Akufo-Addo.



The Very Rev. Dr Agidi, who is survived by Mrs Madeleine Akpene Kadji-Agidi and four children, was ordained as a Minister of the Church on August 6, 1989.



He served in different capacities in the Church and was elected in August 2014 and inducted into office on January 11, 2015, as the 13th Moderator of the Church.



His tenure of office was to end on December 31, 2020.