E.P Church launches autobiography of late Moderator

Rt. Rev. Dr Seth Senyo Agidi died on October 10, 2020 at the Ho Teaching Hospital

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) has launched in Accra, an autobiography of the late Rt. Rev. Dr. Seth Senyo Agidi, the Church’s the immediate past Moderator of the General Assembly.

The 280-page book entitled, “Testimony of God’s Faithfulness,” explicates an outline of the late Moderator’s life story including family background, education, ministry stewardship, leadership service, social life, ill-health, epilogue, and memories.



Speaking at the launch, the General Secretary of Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Cyril Fayose, eulogized the late Rt. Rev. Dr. Agidi for his sterling leadership qualities as the Moderator of the General Assembly of EPCG, Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, and Principal of the E.P Seminary, among others.



He described him as God-fearing, compassionate, diligent, principled and devoted not only to his stewardship as a pastor but also an advocate for promoting the welfare of the elderly and disadvantaged in society.



The Clerk of the General Assembly of E.P Church, Ghana, Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Amey also described the late Moderator as a dedicated disciple of Christ, who distinguished himself in the leadership of the Church’s ministry.



He urged Christian leaders to emulate his worthy example and serve with values of humility, selflessness, and diligence required of them as Disciples of Jesus Christ to enhance the desired spiritual and physical growth of the Church in entirety.

Besides, his pastoral duty within the Ministry of Christ, the late Rt. Rev. Seth Dr. Agidi was the founder of the Shepherd Centre of Ageing, Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organization that seeks to enhance the livelihood of the aged and disadvantaged in society. He also served as the Executive Director of the Centre until his election to serve as the Moderator of the General Assembly of EPCG.



The late Rt. Rev. Seth Dr. Agidi died in active service on October 10, 2021, two months prior to the end of his six-year tenure and subsequent handing over to the newly elected Moderator of the General Assembly. He served as the Second Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, and the 13th Moderator of the Church’s defunct Executive Committee.



The remains of the late Rt. Rev. Dr. Seth Agidi would be interred at a private ceremony at Ho on Saturday, February 27, 2021, after a burial service in his memory at E.P Church, Dela Cathedral Ho-Kpodzi.



