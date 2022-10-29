E/R: Chief, 3 retired soldiers arrested over galamsey activities

File photo

The Odikro for Akwaboa in Kwahu West Municipality of Eastern Region, Nana Kofi Osei, and three retired soldiers have been arrested over illegal mining.

The suspects were arrested at Nkwaakwaasem a community in Kwahu East on Thursday, October 27,202 at about 5:10 pm during a joint Police and Military operation by Kwahu South and East Assemblies.



[adrotate group="2"]The illegal miners who were working at the mining site with excavator and other mining equipment managed to escape upon seeing the operation team approach.



Suddenly, the Odikro and the three alleged ex-military officers appeared claiming ownership of the concession under the company name TLG mining company.



They claimed the company is duly licensed but were arrested.

The miners have destroyed acres of vegetation and polluted the pra river.



Some movable equipment at the site were confiscated whiles tents used by the illegal miners as shelter were set ablaze.



The operation follows consistent reports by EIB Network’s Agoo FM that, River-Pra which serves as only source of water for residents in Kwahu Praso and its surrounding communities has been destroyed by illegal miners.



The suspects are in custody at Nkwatia Police station for investigation.