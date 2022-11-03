E/R: Despite economic hardship Woman, 45, returns GHC500 missing GWCL cash

File photo

In spite of the worsening economic hardship in Ghana, a 45-year-old single parent of two daughters, Esther Asante of Gyankrom, a suburb of Nsawam- Adoagyiri municipality returned missing five hundred cedis (Ghc500 GHC) and a receipt book belonging to Ghana Water Company Limited.

The money and the receipt book in a polythene bag were removed from the staff of GWCL whilst on a motorbike during a downpour.



The polythene bag fell into a nearby gutter full of running water.



Esther noticed the incident from afar and curiously rushed to chase the floating water polythene bag and removed it despite suffering some bruises.

Esther Asante, returned the polythene bag containing the amount and receipt book to GWCL to Ghana Water Company Limited.



Management of the company has commended Esther for her gesture, especially in this difficult economic situation.



The Company in appreciation of this sterling gesture intends to reward her handsomely to encourage others.