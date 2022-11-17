E/R: Former MP enstooled as Chief in Adeiso

Joseph Sam Amankwanor

A former Member of Parliament for Upper West Akyem in the 5th and 6th Parliament of Ghana, Joseph Sam Amankwanor has been enstooled Fantehene in Adeiso Traditional Area in the Eastern region.

He was given the stool name Nana Kwaku Botchwey II at a colourful traditional swearing-in ceremony held at Adeiso Palace having been paraded in town as tradition demands.



Adeiso Traditional Area is heterogeneous due to its border-sharing proximity to Greater Accra and Central regions.



It is made up of Akans (Akyems and Fantes) who are 40,778 representing 43.9% of the 93,391 total population according to the 2021 Population and Housing Census.



Other tribes include Ewes whose population are second largest with 29,444 representing 31.7% of the total population.



Ga-Damgbe, Guan, Gurma, Grusi, Mande are also other ethnic groups living in the area.

Nana Kwaku Botchwey II, as Chief of Fantes rules over the Fante Population in the area.



Speaking to the media, Nana Kwaku Botchwey II reiterated his commitment to peace, unity and development in the area.



He however bemoaned growing youth unemployment in the Upper West Akyem District over the past few years which has resulted in an increase in deviance.



He, therefore, appealed to the government to immediately intervene to help address the rising unemployment rate in the area since it is becoming a threat to security.



The Chief of Adeiso, Osabarima Asare Oduro expressed his excitement that after five years the Fante stool became vacant, a successor has been found to occupy it.

He said a heterogeneous society, inclusiveness in decision-making is critical to spur up development and consensus building.



Osabarima Asare Oduro also raised serious concerns over growing insecurity in the area due to increasing pilfering and burglary attributing it to unemployment.



He stressed on interventions for job opportunities for the youth and urged the government to expand a market facility in the district capital (Adeiso) to contain the increasing market women population forcing many to play their trade on the road.