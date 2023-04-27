E/R: GES, GHS raise serious concerns over poor feeding of pupils

A file photo

The Eastern Regional Health and Education Directorates have raised serious concerns over poor feeding of school children and increasing sedentary lifestyles, warning of the risk of non-communicable diseases and health crises such as Hypertension, type II diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer among children.

At a joint press conference on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, by GHS and GES, the Eastern Regional Deputy Health Director, Dr. John Ekow Otoo, explained there has been a decline in malnutrition among children under five years.



However, there is a significant increase in malnutrition, overweight/obesity, and micronutrient deficiencies among school children and adolescents, blaming the situation on poor dietary practices, including intake of high sugar, high-fat diets, sweets, and other foods of poor nutritional value.

Eastern Regional Deputy Health Director, Dr. John Ekow Otoo, said this is the reason GHS and GES in the Eastern region, with support from UNICEF, have initiated the Nutrition Friendly Initiative in 130 Basic Schools in 26 MMDAs to help improve the health of schools children through quality meals, eating of fruits, ensuring hygiene and safety among others.