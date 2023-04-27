0
Menu
News

E/R: GES, GHS raise serious concerns over poor feeding of pupils

Feeding123409.jpeg A file photo

Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Eastern Regional Health and Education Directorates have raised serious concerns over poor feeding of school children and increasing sedentary lifestyles, warning of the risk of non-communicable diseases and health crises such as Hypertension, type II diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer among children.

At a joint press conference on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, by GHS and GES, the Eastern Regional Deputy Health Director, Dr. John Ekow Otoo, explained there has been a decline in malnutrition among children under five years.

However, there is a significant increase in malnutrition, overweight/obesity, and micronutrient deficiencies among school children and adolescents, blaming the situation on poor dietary practices, including intake of high sugar, high-fat diets, sweets, and other foods of poor nutritional value.

Eastern Regional Deputy Health Director, Dr. John Ekow Otoo, said this is the reason GHS and GES in the Eastern region, with support from UNICEF, have initiated the Nutrition Friendly Initiative in 130 Basic Schools in 26 MMDAs to help improve the health of schools children through quality meals, eating of fruits, ensuring hygiene and safety among others.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Bawumia allegedly blocks NDC activist on Twitter
Wontumi accuses former minister of sinister agenda
Galamsey report: Steve Manteaw slams Akufo-Addo
Galamsey report: Akufo-Addo has referred report to CID for probe - Ahiagbah
Netizens descend on Bawumia for claiming govt has created over 2 million jobs