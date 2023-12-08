E/R: Group petitions EC to disqualify aspiring Assembly Member over embezzlement

Jean Mensah, Chairperson (EC)

Concerned Residents of the New Juaben South Municipality (CRNJSM) have formally submitted a petition calling for the disqualification of Emmanuel Hohede, contesting Two -Streams Electoral Area as Assembly Member in the upcoming 2023 District Level Election.

The petition, rooted in the Local Governance Act, 2016 Act (936), Section 7 subsection (3) (c), cites Hohede’s involvement in a Gh¢620,457.32 financial malfeasance at Koforidua Technical University (KTU) leading to his dismissal in 2020 by the Governing Council of Koforidua Technical University.



The Concern Residents point out explicit violations of Part IV of the District Assembly Elections Form of Nomination Paper, focusing on Paragraphs 8 (i), 9, 13, and 14.



The petitioners led by John Willington, the Convenor, accused Emmanuel Hohede of making false declarations in his nomination form submitted to the Electoral Commission of Ghana, a breach that challenges the integrity of the electoral process.

The residents stress the importance of maintaining the electoral process’s integrity, emphasizing that disqualifying Emmanuel Hohede from the 2023 District Level Election would be a crucial step in upholding these standards.



Emmanuel Hohede and Richard Lartey are contesting the incumbent Assembly Member Citizen Kofi Tetteh in Two-Streams Electoral Area.