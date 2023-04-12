E/R: Man assaulted to death after inflicting cutlass wounds on wife

The deceased man

A young man has reportedly died at Wurapong a farming community in Yilo Krobo Municipality in Eastern Region after he was allegedly assaulted by some youth in the community for inflicting cutlass wounds on the wife.

The deceased identified only as Francis allegedly butchered the wife during misunderstanding.



Some angry youth in the community apprehended and severely assaulted him, took him on a motorbike but while en route to police station the youth claim he jumped off in attempt to escape leading to his fatal injury.



He was rushed to Clinic at Klo Agogo but was referred to Eastern regional hospital where he reportedly died on arrival.

The Police arrested the Dademantse and some few suspects.



The assembly member for Wurapong Electoral Area Francis Addey Atter, declined comment when contacted stating that “I have given all information needed for investigation to police so can’t make any further comment to affect police investigation”.



The local police also refused to speak on the incident.