E/R: NDC stops deceptive campaigns by prospective parliamentary aspirants

NDC flag | File photo

The Eastern Regional Secretariat of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stopped subterfuge campaigns by some prospective parliamentary candidates in the region.

A statement released by the Regional Secretary Jamal Konney on Thursday December 1, 2022 stated that, activities of some prospective parliamentary aspirants have started causing confusions in some constituencies.



The statement highlighted further that the National Executive Committee (NEC) has not set out date or opened nominations for parliamentary primaries and neither has it sanctioned campaign activities for such positions to begin.



He emphasized, the General Secretary of the party Johnson Asiedu Nketia issued a letter dated 25-02-2022 cautioning the perpetrators of such acts that “any member who jumps the gun could face sanctions including the possibility of being disqualified from contesting when the time comes”.

The Eastern Regional Executives of the NDC therefore urge that until NEC comes out with a date for parliamentary elections, “all party folks having interest to contest must back down all activities that is geared towards parliamentary primaries. For the avoidance of doubt, these include declaration of intents by assembling branch executives, soliciting for support from the branches and campaigns in any form”



The statement continued that “Also, all individuals having the interest to contest as parliamentary candidates must respect the authorities of the Constituency Executive Committees (CEC) before, during and even after primaries. Every qualified party member who has the interest to contest as parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the party at any constituency in the region would be given the opportunity to do so when nominations are opened. So we are all advised to henceforth desist from this and other such activities that will bring the name of the party into disrepute”.



The Regional Executives said winning 2024 is non-negotiable therefore” REC will not entertain any insubordination and disrespect for party rules and authorities.Let’s work together with a united front to rescue this nation from this insensitive NPP government before they move this country into a ditch” the statement concluded.