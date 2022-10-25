0
E/R:Police arrest two suspects over election disturbances at Anyinam



Tue, 25 Oct 2022

The Police have arrested two suspects at Anyinam in the Eastern Region in connection with disturbances and damage caused to properties during the Atiwa East NDC Constituency Elections on October 23, 2022.

The suspects allegedly engaged some people to attack and destroy some properties and also disturb the peace of the area.

Suspects Patrick Anyimadu and Millicent Pennin are currently in Police custody assisting investigation while efforts are underway to get the other accomplices arrested to face justice.

