E/R: Two aged women murdered in separate incidents in Koforidua

File photo

Two (2) women have been killed in different situations at Koforidua, Eastern regional capital.

The incidents occurred almost at the same time around 5:30am Monday September 4, 2023.



In the first incident, Gloria Asare, a 54-year-old trader was allegedly robbed and killed by unknown assailants on her way to buy cowhide meat at Asokore-Debiasem to sell at Agartha Market in Koforidua.



Her only son, Isaac Asare, said he received the heartbreaking news with a shock given that it has been the routine of her mother every Monday morning.



She said no foul marks or bruises were found on her mother at the scene however medical doctors at St. Joseph hospital are to conduct an autopsy to establish the cause of death.



The second incident occurred at Uncle Sam area near Old Estate junction when a 70-year-old woman identified as Ativor Comfort crossing the road to attend nature’s call on a public toilet was crashed and killed by two commercial vehicles.

The taxi driver who first knocked down the victim abandoned the car and ran away however, the van vehicle that ran over her stopped to assist convey the victim to Eastern Regional hospital but was pronounced dead.



An eyewitness, Diana Korkor and some members of the community lamented excessive speeding on the road and darkness due to non-functioning street lights.



Isaac Walanyo, a member of the bereaved family, told Starr News the family is really devastated.



He said the deceased was a breadwinner and had built two separate houses however lived in the rented room with some family members.