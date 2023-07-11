0
E/R: Two brothers drown in abandoned quarry pit

Drowning File photo

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Two brothers have drowned in an abandoned quarry site at Anoff a community in Nsawam Adoagyiri municipality in Eastern region.

The victims have been identified as Okyere Kwame, 27, and Kwarfo, 24 years.

The victims went to the abandoned quarry site of Mendor Quarry Company to wash themselves by swimming in the stagnant water when returning from hunting but drowned.

The young brother who was standing outside rushed to the house to raise alarm.

Rescue team made up of personnel from the Ghana Police Service, National Disaster Management Organization and some residents went to the scene but retrieved them dead.

The bodies have been deposited at Nsawam government hospital morgue.

Operations Director for the NADMO in Nsawam Adoagyiri municipality, Peter Kojo Appiah in an interview narrated that “They have been in operation for a while, and they have stopped so where they blast there has been a very big hole there very big. It has been abandoned they are no more working but they want to revive it. When it rains water is collected so these guys they went to hunt so on their way back home they decided to wash down. They are three brothers so the two of them started bathing in the water and started drowning so the third brother who is the younger one rushed home to inform the family that the two brothers have drowned. So we went there to retrieve the bodies. The bodies have been deposited at the morgue”.

He said the owner of the quarry site has been summoned by the organization to safeguard the site which has become a swimming pool for the youth in Anoff community.

