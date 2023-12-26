E/R: Water Treatment Plant suspends operations amidst rising turbidity from illegal mining on Birim River

File photo

The Ghana Water Company Limited has taken the decisive step of shutting down the Bunso Water Treatment Plant in Akyem Abuakwa, Eastern Region, following the alarming rise in turbidity of raw water sourced from the Birim River.

The suspension of production, initiated on December 23, 2023, at 4:00 pm, was prompted by a turbidity level reaching a staggering 6290NTU.



Despite hope that the situation may be restored to normalcy, the turbidity soared to 7130NTU the following day, preventing the resumption of production.



But on December 25, the turbidity reduced to 6160NTU which is still high for production to resume.



Reports indicate the involvement of numerous illegal miners employing CHANGFANG machines in the Birim River, dangerously encroaching upon the intake point of the treatment plant.



A source told Starr News, “It is important to note that their activities are getting closer and closer to OUR SUMP (intake point). I fear that if nothing is done about it by the time we resume operations, it will be very difficult for production.”

This is not the first instance of water treatment facilities in the Akyem Abuakwa area being intermittently shut down due to the detrimental impacts of illegal mining activities.



The Ghana Academy of Arts and Science, in a recent statement on December 15, 2023, voiced serious apprehensions about the environmental and health hazards resulting from illegal mining in parts of the country.



The Academy stated that the wanton environmental destruction, especially in water bodies and farmlands, must necessitate effective regulation and enforcement, backed by strong political will.



The statement called on all Ghanaians to unite in combating illegal mining, urging collaboration among government, community leaders, media, Parliament, the Judiciary, and various non-state actors.



The Academy said it stands ready to collaborate with stakeholders to halt illegal mining, recognizing the urgent need for collective and sustained efforts to address this menace that poses an existential threat to current and future generations.