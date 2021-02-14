E.T Mensah has opened the gate for ‘open-minded’ persons like me to work with NPP govt – Allotey Jacobs

Former Central Regional chairman of NDC, Allotey Jacobs

Suspended Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Allotey Jacobs says Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a political leader who thinks Ghana first.

To him, the President of Ghana believes in working together even with his arch opponents for the betterment of Ghana.



He was speaking on the victory of E.T Mensah in the just ended Council of State Election in the Greater Accra Region.



“I won’t be surprised that President Akufo-Addo worked in clandestine to ensure E.T. Mensah wins because we are having a political leader who thinks Ghana first,” he said.

“I support Mr E.T. Mensah and I support his victory which I know he will exhibit his rich experience to help Nana Akufo-Addo,” Allotey Jacobs said.



To him, this opens the gate for politicians who are open minded like him to serve in the government of an opposing political party.



“…there are some radical people in the NDC who would verbally attack an open minded people like us, but, if I am given an opportunity in the NPP’s government and it is the will of God, why not I will serve,” he said.