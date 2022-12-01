10
Menu
News

E-levy reduction: I support you like a 'witch' - Dr. Asah Asante tells Akufo-Addo

Video Archive
Thu, 1 Dec 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr Kwame Asah Asante has lauded the NPP government for reducing the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) from 1.5% to 1%.

The Finance Minister announced the reduction while presenting the 2023 Budget and Economic Policy to Parliament on Thursday, November 24.

He added the threshold of 100 cedis has been reviewed but the 1 percent applies on all electronic transfers.

This, according to the government, will allow more Ghanaians to use the service.

“Review the E-Levy Act and more specifically, reduce the headline rate from 1.5% to 1% of the transaction value as well as removal of the daily threshold,” Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta said.

The Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Asah Asante, wondered why it took government so long to effect this change because the 1% reduction is long overdue.

He was however pleased with the new development believing this will ensure all Ghanaians are included in the payment of the levy aimed at providing infrastructure development.

Making his submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Dr. Asah Asante said "now that they have reduced it to 1 percent, I support them like a witch".

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Hopeson Adorye absolves Kan-Dapaah over his dismissal
Some current ministers used to beg for GH¢100 – Former NPP MP
Ashanti Region NSS director captured on tape attacking nurse
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines
Related Articles: