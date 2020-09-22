EC Filing Fee: Akua Donkor deposits GH¢100,000 to show readiness

The founder and leader of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Monday, September 14, 2020, opened online nominations for presidential and parliamentary aspirants for the December 7th general elections.

The commission fixed the filing fee for presidential aspirants at GH¢100,000 and that for parliamentary aspirants at GH¢10,000.



The figure for the presidential aspirants was a 100 per cent increase over the 2016 filing fee, while that of the parliamentary candidates remained unchanged.



As a result, some political parties, civil society organisations and other individuals have raised concerns about the filing fees, describing it as exorbitant.



Some smaller political parties also said the fees by the EC was a calculated attempt to prevent them from participating in the general election. They thus called on the EC to consider a downward review of the filing fee.



Peanut comment

The founder and leader of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor commended the Jean Mensa led EC, saying the 100k filing fees was just a peanut.



According to her, the amount is not outrageous as others have suggested since the presidential race is not for jokers. She said candidates who aspire for it must be financially capable.



To the farmer, those who cannot raise the amount are not serious, adding her political party is not a minor party as some have described it.







Deposit of GH¢100,000

Barely a week after her comment, the GFP founder has deposited an amount of GH¢100,000 into her bank account to spectacle her readiness in the December 7 polls.



A cash deposit receipt sighted by Ghana Guardian revealed Madam Akua Donkor walked into the Nsawam branch of GBC herself on Friday, September 18, to pay the said amount.



Unlike 2016, the unlettered politician is optimistic her candidacy will be sealed this year.



She has since called on Ghanaians to vote massively for her in the December polls.





