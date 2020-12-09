EC apologises for inability to announce results within 24 hours

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has apologised for its inability to declare the 2020 election results within the 24-hours time frame after polls closed at 5:00 pm on Monday, December 7.

The Commission had announced prior to the polls that it was going to declare the results within 24 hours after the end of polls



Although observers especially the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the plan was not achievable, the elections management body insisted that it would announce the results within that time frame.



However, almost two days after the polls, the EC is yet to announce the results, a situation that defeats the plan it put in place.

The Commission has, therefore, apologised for not being able to do so and further attributed it to ‘unexpected rains” that occurred after the elections in some parts of the country.



The Commission, however, assured that results will be declared Wednesday, December 9.



“The Commission apologises for its inability declare the presidential results at 5 PM as planned,” a statement said.