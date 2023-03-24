1
EC appointment brouhaha: We've not achieved excellence but we can get somewhere - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah

Fri, 24 Mar 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn into office three members of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana.

The EC members are Rev. Akua Ofori Boateng, Salima Ahmed Tijani and Dr Peter Appiahene.

Their appointment is in line with Article 43 (1 and 2) of the 1992 constitution which states that “there shall be an Electoral Commission which shall consist of a Chairman, two deputy Chairmen, and four other members. The members of the Commission shall be appointed by President under article 70 of this Constitution.”

But the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) claims the new additions to the Commission are members of the ruling New Patriotic Party and have questioned their credibility to handle their new task without owing allegiance to the government.

Tackling the matter during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has kicked against criticisms of the EC that seek to cast doubts over the neutrality of the Commission.

To him, though there is more room for improvement, Ghana's EC is an envy to many countries in the African continent due to their solid work when it comes to conducting transparent elections.

"We've not achieved excellence but we can get somewhere," he said.

