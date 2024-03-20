EC boss is not fit to head or conduct any elections - Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak, has claimed that the chair of the Electoral Commission of Ghana is not qualified to manage the affairs of the commission and conduct elections.

His comments come after the EC, led by chairperson Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa, confirmed in a meeting with the leadership of Parliament on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, that seven biometric verification devices of the Electoral Commission are missing.



According to Mubarak, there is a significant shift from the standards set by former Electoral Commissioner Charlotte Osei, which raises concerns and doubts about the credibility of ongoing electoral procedures.



He stated, "the @ECGhanaOfficial boss is not fit to head or conduct any elections. She falls way too short of the standards Charlotte Osei was judged by."



Mubarak wrote this in a post shared on his X page, formally known as Twitter, on March 20, 2024.



He added that the claim of missing biometric machines is just a cover-up of their true intentions.

"Claims of missing biometric machines are all smokescreens. Something fishy is brewing," he said.



