EC boss to appear before Parliament tomorrow over December polls

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa is scheduled to appear before parliament Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The meeting is expected to take place in the chamber of the house in response to requests from members to ascertain the level of preparedness ahead of the 2020 polls.



The National Security Minister and other functionaries of the country’s security are also expected to be present at the sitting to brief members on preparations for the election. It is unclear if the sitting will be public or held in camera.



Meanwhile, the minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu says the Inspector-General of Police and the Minister for Interior must be part of the team to brief members on the state of security ahead of the polls.



He said the request by the Minority is for the EC to give them details on their preparedness for the 2020 polls.

He also stated the EC must explain details on why it has decided to use manual transmission for the results.



A Deputy Chair at the Commission in charge of Corporate Services, Dr Eric Bossman Asare, has in an interview with the Ghanaian Times said the manual system was a “standard one with no problem”.



“Even if it requires going to the communities with a helicopter, by boat or whatever means that will take us to these remote places, and if it means we should be at the place three days before time, we will make provisions for that,” he said.