EC can't steal your votes - Presidential staffer replies NDC

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Director of Local Government Services at the Office of the President, Dennis Miracles Aboagye says critics should leave the new appointees to the Electoral Commission alone and focus on how to win elections at the polling stations.

Commenting on the new additions to the Commission in the persons of Rev. Akua Ofori Boateng, Salima Armed Tijani and Dr Peter Appiahene, Dennis Miracles slammed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for labeling them as NPP functionaries appointed to do the bidding of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

"How many Electoral Commissioners do we have? Can they go to all the 38,000 polling stations?", he questioned.

He held that the Commissioners cannot steal their votes and asked the opposition party to train their polling agents to apply intelligence, not fight during collation of figures in elections.

"In our electoral processes now, it is more of intelligence than muscles. If you put muscles ahead of intelligence, you will always lose elections not because [of] a certain Electoral Commissioner," he advised.

