EC cancels 17 political party certificates

Jean Mensanew.jpeg Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

Mon, 14 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has cancelled the certificates of 17 political parties who have no regional and national presence and, therefore, are flouting the laws.

The EC in October gave the parties to the end of that month to prove why their registrations should not be cancelled under the Political Parties Act of 2000, Act 574.

After the expiration of the deadline a notice signed and issued by the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa and published today, November 14, 2022, stated "Pursuant to the publication by the Electoral Commission dated 13th & 17th October 2022, the General Public is hereby informed that the Registration Certificates of the under-listed Political Parties have been cancelled in accordance with Section 15 (3) (c) of the Political Parties Law, 2000 (Act 574) effective the 1st day of November, 2022."

Below are the parties:

Democratic People's Party (DPP) United Front Party (UFP) United Development System Party (UDSP) Every Ghanaian Living Everywhere (EGLE) Yes People's Party (YPP) United Ghana Movement (UGM) Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) New Vision Party (NVP) Ghana Democratic Republican Party (GDRP) Ghana National Party (GNP) Power Unity Party (PUP) United Progressive Party (UPP) Reform Patriotic Democrats (RPD) People's Action Party (PAP) United Renaissance Party (URP) National Reform Party (NRP) United Love Party (ULP)

Source: classfmonline.com
