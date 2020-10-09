EC closes window for filing of nomination forms today

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

Today, October 9, 2020 marks the last day for persons interested in contesting for parliamentary and presidential seats in the 2020 elections to file their nomination forms.

The Electoral Commission will close the window for the filing of forms today with twelve people filing so far.



The aspirants who have so far filed their forms include flagbearers of nine political parties and three independents aspirants.



The political parties are the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ghana Union Movement (GUM), New Patriotic Party (NPP) All People’s Congress (APC), Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), National Democratic Party (NDP) and Progressive People’s Party (PPP).



Alfred Kwame Walker partnered by Jacob Osei Yeboah, Kofi Koranteng in partnership with Karl Morgan, and Dr. Ofosu Baako, led by Marricke Kofi Gane, are so far the nominated independent aspirants.



It is expected that the People’s National Convention will submit its presidential forms today.

Despite strong opposition to the new filing fee, political parties and aspirants have since Monday filed their form.



The EC pegged the filing fee for presidential candidates at GHS100,000 and GHS10,000 for parliamentary candidates.







