EC confirms duplication of Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s voter ID number

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission has confirmed the duplication of NDC running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s voter identification number in their system.

According to Graphic online’s source at the Electoral Commission, the anomaly has been corrected as Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has been issued with a new card.



The source explained that Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's card was not at the exhibition centre at the time she visited, the reason she was directed to the District office for it.



The EC source told Graphic Online that all similar problems have been rectified as new cards have been printed and submitted to various exhibition centres.



On Thursday, September 24, 2020, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama announced that there was a duplication in the voter identification number of his running mate, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

This came to light after she visited her centre to check her registration details in the ongoing voter exhibition exercise.



At a press conference to address the anomalies in the voters' register, Mahama said "One of such case involved my running mate Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang. She went to her centre to check her name, she sent somebody to check her name and they said she had to come herself because her number was duplicated, somebody else had the same number as her and so she had to come and collect the card and take it to the district office and to go and sort it out. And so, she had to drive from Komenda to Elmina where the district office is and at Elmina, they took the old card from her and destroyed it and replaced it with a new one".



Meanwhile, the NDC has professed that the party will not accept a flawed election in the December 7 polls.



"We will not accept the results of a flawed election. We will certainly not look on, neither will we shirk our civil responsibility and allow the EC whether by ill intent or sheer incompetence to usurp the people’s mandate in the December 7, polls,” he indicated.