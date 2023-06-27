EC declares Gyakye Quayson winner of Assin North by-election

James Gyakye Quayson

James Gyakye Quayson has been announced the winner of the Assin North by-election.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana officially declared him as the Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North constituency following the conclusion of the by-election.



Quayson, who contested on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), emerged victorious with a significant margin.



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.

His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.