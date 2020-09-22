EC dismisses claims it is printing new voter’s card after registration

Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), has rejected reports that it is printing new voter’s card after the registration exercise.

The EC said its attention has been drawn to reports on social media claiming that the elections management body is printing new cards even after ending the registration.



However, the EC in a statement described the said report as “false” and “misleading”.



“During the just-ended Registration Exercise, few centers experienced the production of duplicate ID cards which resulted from registration kits bearing the same codes."

“As such the cards in the video belong to those persons with duplicate voter ID numbers. They were authorized by the Commission, printed at the Headquarters, and subsequently sent to the District Offices for lamination and distribution”, the EC clarified in the statement.



“The public is therefore advised to disregard the video,” the Commission further stated.

