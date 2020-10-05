EC exhibits voter register again, on Wednesday

Mon, 5 Oct 2020 Source: 3 News
The Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) will on Wednesday, October 7 exhibit the provisional voter register for those who participated in the one-day registration exercise last Thursday.
Just like the registration exercise, the exhibition exercise will be held at all district offices of the Commission across the country.
The exercise will be held from 7:00am to 6:00pm.
“The Commission urges all those who took part in the exercise to go to the district offices where they registered to check their names and ensure that all their details are properly captured.”
