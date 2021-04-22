EC ‘exposes’ NDC in Techiman South after presenting ‘accurate’ collation sheets

Christopher Beyere Baasongti, NDC parliamentary candidate, Techiman South

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is now beginning to shift its original stance that there was no collation in the Techiman South Constituency during the 2020 polls.

Contrary to claims made by the party that there was no collation in respect of the 2020 parliamentary results for which reason there are no documents to that effect, the Electoral Commission (EC) on Monday, April 19, 2021, proved otherwise



The NDC after the 2020 polls dared the EC to produce the collation sheets of the polls insisting it was rigged in favour of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and proceeded to the Wenchi High Court to challenge the outcome.



Abdul Hameed Zakaria alias Bin Laden, the Election Director of the Constituency who was accused by his own Communications Officer, Issah Mahmud for forging documents was busily spreading falsehood on social media that the EC had failed to show up in court on Monday with the originals at the very time that the EC was in the courtroom, complying with the court order by providing the original Collation sheets on the 2020 parliamentary elections held in the Techiman South constituency to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Christopher Beyere Baasongti for inspection.



The court at the last sitting had ruled that the original documents should be presented to Beyere for inspection but according to him, the EC provided photocopies instead.

The court, therefore, awarded a cost of GHS2, 000 in favour of the petitioner, Christopher Beyere, due to the Electoral Commission’s failure to properly produce the documents as directed by the court



But on Monday, April 19, 2021, when the case was called again, details of the original documents were presented to the petitioners in compliance with the court orders



The latest move brings to question the veracity of claims made by the NDC that there was no collation despite a plethora of evidence that suggests otherwise and for which reason they are in court.



Political pundits are already wondering the grounds for the NDC challenge in court that there was no collation, with the evidence of the collation sheets, copies of which they have received.