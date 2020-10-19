EC extends nomination period for Mfantseman constituency

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) headed by Jean Mensa has announced an extension of the date for receiving the nomination forms for all prospective parliamentary aspirants in the Mfantseman constituency in the Central Region.

According to the EC, this is to make room for the replacement of the Member of Parliament for the area, Ekow Hayford who was also the ruling party’s contestant for the upcoming polls.



Ekow Quansah Hayford was shot dead in an alleged highway robbery attack on Friday, October 9, 2020, around 1:00 am making his seat in the constituency vacant.



In this regard, the EC in line with Regulations 13, sub-regulation four of the Public Elections Regulations, 2020 (C.I 127) has reopened nominations from Tuesday, October 20 to Wednesday, October 21, 2020.



Parts of the Regulations read, ‘‘…Where at the close of nominations, but before the election, one of the Candidate dies, a further period of 10 days shall be allowed for nominations.”

The EC in a statement announced that all persons interested in contesting the parliamentary election in the Mfantseman constituency should submit their nominations forms to the district office within the said dates.



‘‘The Returning Officer shall receive all nominations between the hours of 7:00am and 5:00pm on both days,’’ the statement concluded.



Below is a copy of the full statement;



