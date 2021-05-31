EC has been incompetent in handling opposition parties - Gyampo

Professor Ransford Gyampo

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo says the Electoral Commission (EC) has been rationally incompetent in dealing with opposition parties over the years.

The situation, he says, does not augur well for the electoral process and has urged stakeholders beyond the political parties and the Electoral Commission to intervene and ensure the stalemate which currently exists between the Electoral Commission and the NDC is addressed.



"Whilst we are saying the EC has been rationally incompetent, we also make the point that, it is also not always the best that the opposition will always take an intransigent position against the electoral commission’,” he said.



He added ‘’Since 1992 depending on which side of the divide you are, you will either be in bed with the Electoral Commission or against the Electoral Commission.’’



He lamented the ruling party is always seen jumping to the defence of the EC, a situation that creates the impression as though the elections management body cannot speak to defend itself.



"Immediately you have the ruling party arrogating itself to be the mouthpiece of the Electoral Commission, the moment these things happen, it creates needless suspicion in the minds of the opposition. And so they will oppose whatever move the electoral commission takes and so let the ruling party learn to shut up when issues with the Electoral Commission come up".



Professor Gyampo urged the electoral commission to rather hire the services of people who can adequately communicate their position, not "those communicators who communication annoys."

The political science lecturer said the opposition cannot continue on that tangent of always opposing and taking an intransigent position against the electoral commission.



He said the future of electoral reforms of the country post-2020 elections will remain bleak if "we do it without the largest opposition party".



"We need them because some of their counter-proposals are needful."



Touching on the NDC boycott of the IPAC meeting organised by the EC, Professor Gyampo said it was expected judging from the way the party was treated by the electoral body and subsequently the Court.



"You didn’t need a soothsayer to tell you about the posturing of the NDC... The way and manner the election petition was carried out created tacitly an impression in the minds of people that all went well with the electoral process and if all went well with the electoral process why call people to come and sit down and talk about the electoral process."



The senior political science lecturer, however, added that the NDC cannot boycott IPAC in perpetuity and urged the stakeholders to intervene.