EC has ceded its autonomy to the NPP and continues to operate as a 'compromised umpire' - Fmr. NDC Vice Chair

Alhaji Said Sinare

A former National Vice Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare, has accused the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Madam Jean Mensa of collaborating with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to undermine Ghana's democracy in the Assin North by-election.

H.E Alhaji Said Sinare, a former Diplomat and Politician who is also the Founder of Zongos for NDC, said Mrs Jean Mensa's recent public outburst on the alleged importation of a candidate sponsored by the NPP to contest in the Assin North by-election provoked his suspicion.



Mr Sinare said there was nothing wrong with the EC as an institution, but there are some people within the Commission who are nation wreckers.



In a tweet, the outspoken former High Commissioner alluded that, the institution under the watch of Madam Jean Mensa has surrendered its autonomous power to the ruling New patriotic Party.

He added that the institution continues to operate as a compromised umpire with obnoxious impunity, sending signals that it has been heavily recruited by the NPP to alter results for its candidate in the Assin North by-election.



Read the full tweet below:



“The EC of Gh led by Jean Mensa, has ceded its autonomy to the NPP and continues to operate as a compromised umpire with obnoxious impunity, sending signals that it has been heavily recruited by the NPP to alter results for its candidate in the A. North by-election!!”