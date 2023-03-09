EC has gone rogue, Jean Mensa has become a tin god – Sam George fumes

Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram

Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has chastised the Electoral Commission (EC) and its chairperson over the recent Constitutional Instrument (CI) it has put before Parliament.

The CI aims to amend the current law to make Ghana Card, the sole proof of identification for registration of new voters, removing the existing options of the use of passports and the guarantor system.



In the opinion of Sam George, the action of the EC amounts to threatening Ghana’s democracy, which development the Minority Caucus will not allow to happen.



“Our democracy is under threat with an Electoral Commission that has gone rogue and an electoral commissioner who has become a tin god and thinks that she is the best thing to happen to Ghanaians since Ben’s bread.



“And who thinks that she can run riot in this country and do whatever she wants because she has the blessings of a president who is ruling like a despot,” he told Accra-based Joy News’ reporter in Parliament.



Sam George stressed that Parliament remained the last bastion to protect the country’s democracy and that the Minority represented the final hope in that bastion.



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress has asked all Members of Parliament to suspend their campaigns and religiously attend to parliamentary business in the coming weeks.

It is believed that the move is to allow them marshal their numbers in opposing two major developments, the passage of the CI as well as approval of recently vetted ministerial nominees.



Watch the new episode of The Lowdown below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV here:







SARA