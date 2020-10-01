EC hasn’t flouted any law over one-day registration – PRO

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has denied claims that it flouted the electoral laws in Ghana with respect to one-day voter registration.

This comes after the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) sued the elections management body on Wednesday September 30 over the registration.



The main opposition party was seeking “a declaration that the Electoral Commission has acted ultra vires in its attempt to reopen and/or conduct registration of voters on Thursday 1st October, 2020 when the Electoral Commission has not caused to be published in the Gazzette, twenty one (21) days’ notice of this voters registration to the political parties and the general public”.



“A declaration that the EC cannot proceed to reopen and /or conduct the voters registration exercise slated for Thursday 1st October 2020 without first publishing in the Gazette, twenty one (21) days’ notice of this voters registration to the political parties and the general public.”

But the Director of Public Affairs at the EC, Sylvia Annor, told TV3’s Komla Adom in an interview that as far as the EC is concerned, no law has been broken.



“As far as the Commission is concerned, we haven’t flouted any laws. If they have been to court they have the right. We are still continuing with the process. We are working within the confines of the law.”