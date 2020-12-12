EC hurriedly unfollows NPP on Twitter after NDC raised concerns

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has unfollowed the New Patriotic Party on Twitter after members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) complained bitterly about it on Friday, December 11.

Some members of the NDC including Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prapram Sam George could not fathom why the Electoral Commission will follow the NPP on Twitter and refuse to follow other political parties.



To the NDC, it was an attestation of the fact that the Commission is in bed with the governing NPP.



“Wait oh, can the Electoral Commission Ghana explain to me why their official twitter handle follows a number of media houses but only follows one political party – the NPP? Now you would not even hide your biases eh? Smhid. Clap for yourselves eh, your payment is loading,” Sam George said in a post he shared on Facebook.

But a check on the Commission’s Twitter Handle this morning indicates that the Commission has unfollowed the NPP after concerns were raised by some members of the NDC.







