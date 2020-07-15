Regional News

EC increases registration centres to 51 for phase three in Ketu South

Kofi Sakyi Boampong, the Ketu South Municipal Officer of the Electoral Commission (EC), says the Commission has increased registration centres in the Municipality to 51 in phase three of the registration exercise.

This has been possible because it had taken delivery of additional Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits to improve its service to the public.



He said the first and second phases had 26 and 25 registration centres and promised the Commission would not undertake any adventure to disenfranchise any qualified registrant.



“Ketu South has a full complement of the biometric registration kits. We have kits at all the 51 centres under this phase of the exercise and one mobile team, which goes round to help at centres with too many people in addition to two official teams. Again, we have four extra registration kits for backup.”



Mr Boampong, speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview (GNA)to allay the fears of the people of deliberate machinations by the Commission to disenfranchise the people, saying, “No eligible applicant in the Municipality would be denied the opportunity to register in the ongoing Voter Registration exercise."

“EC has 40 days to compile the register, a duration long enough to register everyone onto the electoral roll. There was no need for applicants to rush for queues with its attendant issues to get their cards.”



He said at the close of registration on Tuesday, a total of 51,098 applicants had been issued with their new voter cards and hoped the process would continue smoothly.



Mr Boampong said just as the Commission assured in its public statement to make up for the lost time occasioned by a technical hitch on Sunday, all the 15 centres that got affected in the Municipality would be catered for.



The centres included Community Centre, Kwakukope, Theresa Prep School, Adina, L/A Prim School, Tetekope 1, L/A JHS, Tetekope 2, R.C. Prim Sch, Adafienu 1, R.C. JHS, Adafienu 2 and L/A JHS and Adafienu.

