EC insisting independence is ridiculous - Kwesi Pratt

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has raised concerns over what he deems as the Electoral Commission's (EC) excessive emphasis on independence.

According to him, the independence granted to the EC by the constitution is not absolute and is subject to constitutional provisions and amendments.



Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Metro TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, the veteran journalist questioned the rationale behind the EC's insistence on autonomy, terming it "ridiculous."



“Over the last couple of years, the Electoral Commissioners have insisted on their so-called independence to a very ridiculous extent, why?,” he questioned.



He emphasised the need for the EC to recognize its role as a facilitator of elections on behalf of the people of Ghana, acknowledging the importance of respecting the input of citizens in the electoral process.



“That independence is limited by the very constitution that granted it the independence. The indepence is derived from the constitutional provision and the constitution itself is subject to amendment by the people.

“I think that the independence of the commission in the constitution had to do with their administrative work and not its operation. When it comes to the conduct of elections, the constitution itself recognises the fact that it is the people of Ghana who decides whether to even have an electoral commission or not and ultimately how elections are to be conducted and whether not,” he said.



“…So, I think the electoral commission needs to pipe down on trumpeting its independence and begin to realise that it is conducting the elections on behalf of the people of Ghana and that the input of the people of Ghana ought to be respected.”



In addition, Pratt called for increased consultation between the EC and stakeholders, particularly the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPAG), throughout the electoral process.



He argued that those sponsoring candidates should be consulted at every stage, expressing concern over the lack of consultation with IPAG from its establishment until recently.



“If the EC is going to superintend over an election, it is important that those who are actually going to sponsor candidates are to be consulted at every stage and we didn't have consultation with the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPAG) from when it was established until recently,” he added.

