EC intentionally omitted some names from the register – Alex Segbefia alleges

Deputy Campaign Manager of the NDC, Alex Segbefia

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Deputy Campaign Manager, Alex Segbefia has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of deliberately omitting some names from the voters’ register.

This comes after the Commission’s admission that it was an error.



Speaking on Citi TV’s Big Issue show Saturday, Mr Segbefia said the EC has been dishonest with Ghanaians, insisting that the anomalies in the register were deliberate.



“In Ashaiman, the vigilance of our MP ensured the detection of the omission of 21, 000 names from the register, including that of the MP. The worst part of it is that when it was brought to the attention of the EC, instead of them to hold their arms up and say this is a mistake or a problem we are dealing with, they turned around, changed the register and brought a new register. They never admitted that there were 21,000 missing names. It was a dishonest act. It was not an error, it was deliberate,” the Deputy Campaign Manager for the NDC said.



He continued that the party has evidence to prove that the EC intentionally deleted the names of registered voters from the register to disenfranchise them in the upcoming December polls.

Also, there has been an issue with the duplication of names and voters identification numbers of registered voters.



It would be recalled that the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama announced at a press conference in Accra Thursday that the voter identification number of his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, was duplicated.



The party has professed that it will not accept any flawed election results on December 7.



"We will not accept the results of a flawed election. We will certainly not look on, neither will we shirk our civil responsibility and allow the EC whether by ill intent or sheer incompetence to usurp the people’s mandate in the December 7, polls,” he stated.