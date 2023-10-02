EC introduces online payment for lost Voter ID Card replacement

The Electoral Commission (EC) has taken a significant step towards enhancing the efficiency of the lost Voter ID card replacement process by introducing a convenient online payment portal.

According to a statement by the commission, this development is to offer a hassle-free way for individuals seeking to obtain replacement cards to make the necessary payments.



The introduction of the online payment portal by the Commission is expected to streamline the payment and replacement process, making it more efficient and convenient for all involved parties.



To facilitate this process, applicants are encouraged to follow these straightforward steps for online payment:



1. Dial *222*1067# on their mobile phones.



2. Enter the amount required for the replacement card.

3. Provide a reference, which should be the full name of the voter.



4. A transfer summary will be presented for verification.



5. Confirm the details by selecting '1'.



6. Wait for a prompt to authorize the transaction or check under 'My Approvals' on *170#.



Upon the successful completion of the transaction, the applicant will receive an SMS notification containing the payment reference. This reference should be presented when collecting the replacement Voter ID card.

NW/SARA



