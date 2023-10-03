EC introduces online payment portal for replacement of lost voter ID Cards

EC logo

The Electoral Commission has taken a significant step by introducing an online payment portal to streamline the process of replacing lost voter ID cards.

This initiative aims to make it easier for individuals who need to replace their lost ID cards to make payments conveniently online.



Here's how you can use the online payment method:



Steps to Make Online Payment for Replacement of Lost Voter ID Cards



Dial 2221067# on your mobile phone.



Enter the amount required for the replacement fee.



Input your reference, which should be your full name as a voter.

Review the Transfer Summary presented to you.



Confirm your details by selecting option 1.



Await a prompt to authorize the transaction, or you can check under "My Approvals" on *170#.



Upon the successful completion of the transaction, you will receive an SMS notification containing your payment reference. Please make sure to keep this notification as it will be required when you proceed to make the payment.



The Electoral Commission believes that the introduction of this online payment portal will expedite the payment and replacement process, making it more convenient for individuals in need of a replacement Voter ID card.



