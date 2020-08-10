General News

EC investigates alleged registration of Ivorians at Banda Kabrono

Its alleged that people were bused to centers for the voter registration in Banda

Ghana’s Electoral Commission is investigating reports of some foreign nationals who partook in the just ended voter registration exercise.

The 16 Ivorians are alleged to have registered for the Ghanaian voters’ ID cards at Banda Kabrono in the Bono Region.



Videos widely shared online showed the ECOWAS nationals displaying their cards acquired in Ghana, in sharp contravention with Ghana’s Electoral laws.



In a statement on August 8, 2020, EC says “as a Commission determined to compile a register, which reflects eligible Ghanaians, we take this matter very seriously.”

According to the statement, “the Commission will use all legal means available to it to ensure that the names of all ineligible persons are removed from Ghana’s voters’ register.”



“We call on the Security Agencies to collaborate with the Commission in this regard,” the Commission added.





