Politics

EC is denying a lot of Ghanaians the right to vote – Sammy Gyamfi cries

National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

The Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said the Electoral Commission (EC) is denying a lot of Ghanaians the right to vote.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on recent violent developments at registration centers across the country, Sammy Gyamfi said the military rather than guarding the nation’s borders as the Interior Minister directed, had instead taken it upon themselves to be ‘citizenship inspectors’ thus harassing those they believed were non-Ghanaians.



He said a rather disturbing incident occurred at the Ahafo-Ano North constituency where military men were aiding EC officials to deny people belonging to the Grumah tribe and other Northerners access to register for the Voters’ ID card.



According to them, these people did not have Akan names, thus did not qualify to be registered in Ahafo-Ano North, their place of residence.



“Despite majority of them possessing Ghana Cards, one of the requirements needed to register, their only crime according to their oppressors is that they do not bear Akan names and therefore cannot be identified as hailing

from the Ahafo Ano North Constituency,” he narrated.



He stated that, despite the media highlighting these infringements, the military and EC officials are adamant on their stance, thus disenfranchising hundreds.



“Not even the presence of the media to highlight these obvious infractions of the law has been able to convince the EC and the armed military men deployed to the area to allow these Ghanaian citizens to register,” he said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.