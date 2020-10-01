EC issues duplicated ID numbers in one-day registration exercise

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC chair

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has disclosed that it produced duplicate voter ID numbers in the just ended voters’ registration exercise.

According to the Commission this error has been corrected and the people affected will be issued with a new set of voters’ ID cards.



Regardless of the duplication, the Commission said the biometric and biographic details are intact.

The Electoral Commission opened another window for registration across the country Thursday.



This was to provide an opportunity to Ghanaians who are eligible but could not register during the first registration window.