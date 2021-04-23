EC lacks 'integrity & impartiality' to review an election they rigged - NDC

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary, NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the "current leadership of the Electoral Commission (EC), lacks the integrity, credibility, and impartiality” to spearhead any review process of the 2020 General Elections.

This is so because, the NDC claims, the EC “supervised the manipulation” of last year’s polls in favour of the New Patriotic Party, hence, cannot "lead any discussions on the very elections they rigged".



The largest opposition party made this declaration after it declined an invitation by the EC to attend an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting to review the 2020 Parliamentary and Presidential Elections.



The function was scheduled for today, Wednesday 21st April, 2020.



A statement signed by the General Secretary of the party, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, explained that the party took the decision "because of the lack of candour, odious duplicity, and open bias that was displayed by the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission in favour of the New Patriotic Party" in the conduct of the 2020 general elections.



Read Full Statement Below

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Wednesday 21st April, 2021



NDC BOYCOTTS IPAC MEETING ON THE REVIEW OF THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTIONS.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC), declined an invitation by the Electoral Commission of Ghana to attend an IPAC meeting to review the 2020 Parliamentary and Presidential Elections which was scheduled for today, Wednesday 21st April, 2020.



The party took this decision because of the lack of candor, odious duplicity, and open bias that was displayed by the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission in favor of the New Patriotic Party in the conduct of the 2020 general elections.

It is the considered view of the NDC, that the current leadership of the Electoral Commission who supervised the manipulation of the 2020 general elections and the stolen verdict that resulted from same, lack the integrity, credibility, and impartiality to lead any such discussions or review of the very elections they rigged.



The NDC has thoroughly examined the dubious role the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission played in the rigging of the 2020 general Elections. Moving forward, the party shall review its working relationship with the electoral management body and take appropriate steps to forestall the rigging of any future Elections in the country.



Signed.



Johnson Asiedu Nketiah



General Secretary